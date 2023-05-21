Gianluca Di Marzio insists Guintoli to Juventus is a done deal

In recent weeks, almost every major news source in Italian football has tipped Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli to join Juventus.

However, some reports suggested a few obstacles on the road from Naples to Turin. For instance, the 51-year-old still has a contract with the Partenopei for another year, so he’ll have to negotiate his way out of the club with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

Nevertheless, famous Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio insists that Giuntoli will soon join the Old Lady.

The transfer market expert had even more concerning news for the new Italian champions, claiming that even Luciano Spalletti’s future at the club is uncertain due to a complicated rapport with the chairman.

“As far as Spalletti is concerned, already after the Scudetto victory we had only told the truth. He shares a tormented and controversial relationship with the president,” said Di Marzio in his appearance on Sky Sport via ilBianconero.

“Some everyday situations didn’t go down well with the manager who noted down everything that went wrong. At the dinner he reported things to the president. Spalletti may not stay.

“Meanwhile, Giuntoli will become the new sporting director of Juventus, this is confirmed”.

Giuntoli joined Napoli in 2015 after making a name for himself in Capri. He seems destined to embark on a new adventure in Turin after building a Scudetto-winning squad in Southern Italy.