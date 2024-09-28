Dusan Vlahovic responded well to the criticism he faced in the past few weeks by scoring twice in Juventus’ win against Genoa this evening.

Thiago Motta has retained the Serbian as the club’s main striker, but he has struggled to score enough goals for the team.

This situation put him at risk of being dropped by the manager, who only uses players he knows are effective.

Juve had not scored a goal in over three hours of league football when they faced Genoa, placing Vlahovic under pressure.

The team couldn’t break the deadlock by halftime, but things changed in the second half, and Vlahovic was heavily involved in the 3-0 win.

The Serbian impressed Sky Sports’ Gianluca Di Marzio with his performance in the game, and the pundit said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“A Vlahovic-style goal, a Vlahovic-style movement. So maybe he’s improved in getting more and more into Thiago Motta’s game ideas, what Thiago Motta asks of him is not just to finish but also to make movements that can allow him to score and make others score. Vlahovic’s second goal came after about twenty passes. It was, right from the start, the search for what Thiago Motta wants and it’s being tested in training.”

Juve FC Says

DV9 has to stay consistent because there is no question that he has what it takes to do well on our team.