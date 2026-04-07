Juventus are expected to have a busy and intriguing summer transfer window as it looks to finish the current season strongly and prepare for improvements ahead. The Bianconeri are already planning significant changes to the squad under Luciano Spalletti, with the club aware that several current players may not be sufficient to elevate the team’s overall performance.

Juventus still possess several high-quality individuals within their ranks and is expected to continue developing emerging talents. However, they are also focused on recruiting players capable of making an immediate impact at the highest level. According to Tuttojuve, insights provided by Gianluca Di Marzio indicate that the club are already working actively behind the scenes to explore potential opportunities in the market.

Transfer Targets Under Consideration

Di Marzio explained the club’s approach, stating, “They’re one of the Italian teams that is making the most noise, under the radar, asking for information, establishing contacts, and trying to understand, for example, three situations involving key players whose contracts are expiring. One is Marcos Senesi, a Bournemouth defender; then there’s Leon Goretzka, who will play against Real Madrid, even if he’ll initially be on the bench; he’s a Bayern Munich star whose contract is expiring; and the other is Bernardo Silva, whose contract with Manchester City is expiring. It’s clear that for Goretzka and Bernardo Silva, who are used to playing in the Champions League, it will be important to see if Juventus reaches the Champions League, especially because in that case, Juventus will have a different financial strength, even when it comes to making an offer and convincing players.”

Need for Squad Improvement

Juventus must strengthen their squad if they are to improve performances next season, as their current level has fallen below expectations. While they already have talented players, reinforcements are necessary to compete consistently at the highest level.

The club may also consider selling several members of their current squad to generate funds, enabling it to pursue more expensive targets. Strategic recruitment and careful financial planning will be essential as Juventus aim to rebuild and return to the top tier of European football.