Juventus president Gianluca Ferrero has provided an important update regarding the ongoing legal case between the club and Cristiano Ronaldo concerning unpaid wages. The former star player took Juventus to court over arrears, a claim the club denied. However, the court ruled in favour of Ronaldo, instructing Juventus to pay half of the unpaid wages, while the other half would be covered by the player. Despite this verdict, Juventus has made it clear they do not agree with the ruling, and they plan to appeal.

At a recent shareholders’ meeting, Ferrero was asked about the club’s financial responsibilities towards Ronaldo. He clarified that there is no need for Juventus to set aside funds for any future payments to the attacker, as the club has already settled its financial obligations. “We paid Cristiano Ronaldo in April, there’s no need for any risk fund. We paid 50% of the amount he requested, so there’s no need for a risk fund because the amounts have been paid,” Ferrero explained, as quoted by Calciomercato.

Although the financial aspects of the case seem to have been addressed, Ferrero emphasised that Juventus does not agree with the ruling that split the responsibility of the unpaid wages between the club and the player. “We don’t agree with this ruling, which established an equal division of responsibilities, so we’ve appealed it at the Turin court,” he said. Juventus is committed to resolving the issue and is confident that they have already met their obligations.

This legal battle has been a significant concern for both Juventus and its supporters, with the club seeking a definitive resolution. As Ferrero confirmed, Juventus remains steadfast in its position and will continue to fight the decision in court, ensuring that this matter is finally resolved.