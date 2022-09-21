Gianluca Galliani urges Juventus to keep embattled Allegri

Gianluca Galliani, the son of Adriano Galliani, has urged Juventus to remain patient with Max Allegri.

The club’s gaffer is under intense pressure to perform after his team’s poor start to this season.

Juve has been on a downward spiral since the start of this term, and they hit a new low when they lost to Monza at the weekend, just before the international break.

That was a second defeat in as many matches, and it means they are winless in five, despite playing the boys from Brianza and Salernitana during that run.

That is the type of form that gets any manager fired, but Juve remains confident in Allegri.

He is probably on borrowed time despite receiving the backing of the club’s president recently, and Galliani believes he can turn their fortune around.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“It is normal that the coach is the first to be accused, but he has proved to be a great one. Juventus does very well to defend him, they will come out.”

Juve FC Says

Considering how good he performed during his first spell as Juve’s manager, it is hard to argue that Allegri is a superb manager.

However, a coach’s job is as safe as his last result, and Juve needs to judge Allegri on the present form of his team.