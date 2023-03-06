Gianluca Mancini reckons Roma had a “superior attitude” to Juventus

AS Roma goal-scorer against Juventus, Gianluca Mancini, admits the Bianconeri were unlucky after hitting the post on three occasions in the match.

Mancini was the surprise scorer of the only goal of the game as both clubs with identical playing styles met.

Juve and Roma do not let in goals so much and it was a game in which they cancelled each other out for most of the fixture.

However, the Bianconeri deserved to get something from the fixture and even Mancini admits that is how football is sometimes after the black and whites hit the woodwork repeatedly.

After the match, he said via Football Italia:

“We have to realise that we must always play like this. The moment we let our foot off the gas, we get results like Tuesday and it’s disappointing because we could’ve had more points.

“Juventus hit the woodwork three times today, but that is football. We had the superior attitude and we wanted it more.”

Juve FC Says

That game wasn’t a fixture we wanted to lose and the boys deserve credit for giving their best and staying in it.

It just wasn’t enough and when Moise Kean received a sending-off moments after entering the game, it became even harder for us to find a goal.

But we will bounce back and have done that every time we needed to this season. We do not have to dwell too much on the loss.