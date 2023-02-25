In the last year or so, Juventus is finally beginning to reap the rewards from their Next Gen project, with several youngsters rising through the ranks to become regular members of the senior squad.

Nonetheless, the Bianconeri still possess a plethora of talented starlets waiting in the wings.

For his part, former Juventus fullback Gianluca Pessotto has been acting as the club’s academy manager since 2010, overseeing the rise of the project.

The 52-year-old takes pride in the club’s work while tipping two teenagers to have a great future.

“We are very happy with our work, as we’re finally reaping the fruits of a project that started almost 10 years ago,” said Pessotto in an interview with Sky Sport following Friday’s Europa League draw, via Calciomercato.

“Today in the first team there are four players who have shown that they can handle Juve’s weight.

“This is also a stimulus for the Next Gen boys and also for the Primavera boys who are about to join the Next Gen.

“Yildiz is a U19 player today but he’s ready for U23. There are other boys who deserve a chance in the First Team. Huijsen above all, but in the meantime let’s think about the Coppa Italia final which would be a historic result.”

Kenan Yildiz is a 17-year-old Turkish attacking midfielder who joined Juventus last summer after spending some time in Bayern Munich’s academy. He has been on stunning form for Paolo Montero’s U19 squad.

For his part, Dean Huijsen is also 17 years of age. The Dutchman has cemented himself as the most promising defender in the club’s youth system and should earn himself a professional contract following his 18th birthday in April.