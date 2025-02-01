Juventus is currently on a run of back-to-back defeats ahead of their next match, but it’s not just a brief tough patch they’re experiencing. Since the start of the season, the team has been more bad than good on the pitch, consistently failing to win games they should have comfortably secured.

The Bianconeri have been guilty of underperforming all season, and things have only become worse now that their unbeaten run in Serie A has come to an end. Thiago Motta, the club’s manager, is now under significant pressure to deliver results, as his team has relied heavily on that unbeaten record to mask the growing issues.

It now seems almost certain that Juventus is out of the Scudetto race, with the gap between them and the top clubs widening. Their upcoming fixture against PSV in the Champions League knockout round presents another tough challenge, and winning any competition this season looks increasingly difficult for them. The team’s struggles are hard to explain, given the talent they have, but the results speak for themselves.

(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Gianluca Pessotto, a former Juventus player, attempted to offer some insight into the team’s poor form. As quoted by Calciomercato, Pessotto said, “At the beginning we were complete, fresh, and therefore there was great enthusiasm. A few too many injuries meant that the team had to play with great continuity and therefore there was a lack of freshness. The path subsequently was more up and down, but in my opinion the team must grow in experience and believe in what they are doing.”

While Pessotto’s comments shed some light on the challenges Juventus has faced, it’s clear that the team must undergo significant improvement if they are to turn things around. If they don’t, this season could go down as one of the worst in the club’s history. Juventus needs to become more consistent and start winning matches if they want to salvage something from this campaign.