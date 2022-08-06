Gianluca Petrachi predicts the favourites for the Scudetto

Former Italian player and AS Roma sporting director Gianluca Petrachi has tipped Inter Milan to win the Scudetto and Juventus to struggle in this campaign.

None of them won the league title the last time, with AC Milan beating both clubs to secure it.

The Bianconeri have bolstered their squad, just like Inter has done, and both clubs are prepared for an impressive campaign, respectively.

Juve went trophyless the last time and their target is to win at least one trophy by the end of this football year.

However, Petrachi seems convinced that they have not prepared well for the new campaign and he sees them struggling.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato: “I believe that Inter remains the strongest team and that, despite the goodness of what Milan did, the Nerazzurri lost the last championship. Inter remains the team to beat. Milan is working well despite the adversity of this change of ownership.

“Juventus have done important things, but Pogba’s injury limits the transfer campaign very much. Finally, Roma, I think today are at the level of Juve: the Giallorossi have shored up the squad with players functional to what Mourinho needed”

Juve FC Says

We have just lost Paul Pogba to an injury, and he is our headline signing of the summer.

Understandably, most people believe strongly that it means we are in trouble.

However, we need to understand that it takes more than one player to build a team.

Our other midfielders could step up to replace the Frenchman, and we will have a great season if everyone performs well.