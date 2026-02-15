Serie A referee designator Gianluca Rocchi argues that the blame should be shared for the Derby d’Italia debacle.

Inter went on to claim a 3-2 victory over Juventus thanks to Piotr Zielinski’s 90th-minute winner. However, the contest was blemished by Pierre Kalulu’s unjust dismissal.

The French defender was already on a booking when match official Federico La Penna showed him a second yellow card for allegedly blocking Alessandro Bastoni’s run.

This incident occurred when the score was still 1-1, and it left the Bianconeri with a numerical disadvantage for the majority of the match.

Gianluca Rocchi blames Bastoni’s diving for La Penna’s Derby d’Italia mistake

While the replays proved that Kalulu hardly touched Bastoni, who mischievously made a meal out of it, the VAR didn’t interfere, even though Luca Marelli argued they had an opening, since the Inter defender was also on a yellow card, and his act of simulation should have resulted in a second booking.

Alessandro Bastoni (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

For his part, Rocchi expressed his disappointment with La Penna’s performance in the big showdown, while also pointing the finger towards Bastoni’s gamesmanship.