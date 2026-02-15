Serie A referee designator Gianluca Rocchi argues that the blame should be shared for the Derby d’Italia debacle.

Inter went on to claim a 3-2 victory over Juventus thanks to Piotr Zielinski’s 90th-minute winner. However, the contest was blemished by Pierre Kalulu’s unjust dismissal.

The French defender was already on a booking when match official Federico La Penna showed him a second yellow card for allegedly blocking Alessandro Bastoni’s run.

This incident occurred when the score was still 1-1, and it left the Bianconeri with a numerical disadvantage for the majority of the match.

Gianluca Rocchi blames Bastoni’s diving for La Penna’s Derby d’Italia mistake

While the replays proved that Kalulu hardly touched Bastoni, who mischievously made a meal out of it, the VAR didn’t interfere, even though Luca Marelli argued they had an opening, since the Inter defender was also on a yellow card, and his act of simulation should have resulted in a second booking.

For his part, Rocchi expressed his disappointment with La Penna’s performance in the big showdown, while also pointing the finger towards Bastoni’s gamesmanship.

“We are very disappointed by La Penna’s decision, which is clearly wrong, and by the fact that VAR couldn’t be used to correct it,” said the 52-year-old in his interview with ANSA via IlBianconero.

“La Penna is mortified, and we stand by him, but I have to be honest — he isn’t the only one who made a mistake, because yesterday there was a clear simulation.

“The latest in a long series in a league where they try in every way to trick us.”

Why Rocchi should vacate his post

While Bastoni’s simulation clearly didn’t help La Penna’s cause, the refereeing system should be able to prevent and punish these acts rather than accusing players of prompting this sort of costly mistake.

After the contest, Juventus director Giorgio Chiellini called for Rocchi to step down from his role, albeit without naming him.

However, the latter’s latest comments suggest he’s still unwilling to take responsibility for the poor refereeing witnessed on an almost weekly basis.