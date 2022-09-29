Former Italian referee Gianluca Rocchi has revisited Juventus’ match against Salernitana, and he says the VAR mistake that cost the Bianconeri the points will not be repeated.

Juve played out a 2-2 draw against the Salerno side, but they should have won the game 3-2.

Arkadiusz Milik scored the winning goal in added time, and the referee awarded it.

However, after watching a replay on the on-field monitor, he disallowed the goal because Leonardo Bonucci appeared to be offside while attempting to head the ball.

But more video evidence after the game showed the Juve defender had been kept on side by at least one Salernitana player.

The outcome of that VAR decision sparked so much debate in the days that followed, and there were suggestions they should replay the game.

However, Rocchi insists it is a huge mistake, and it will not be repeated.

Tutto Sport quotes him saying:

“The Juventus-Salernitana case? The press release was used to clarify . We were accused of not having used a camera that we did not have. The system did not have it. I could not crucify a VAR and an A VAR who did not have those images. if they had had that room, the result would have been different? Probably yes.”

Adding: “If this case could be repeated? We are working so that it does not happen. How? There will be tools in the future that will help us.”

Juve FC Says

The mistake cost us three points, and it is not the first time VAR has cost a team points in the league.

We need to get it right or stop using the technology because it makes no sense for it to keep costing teams points.