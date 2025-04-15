Gianluca Zambrotta remains a controversial figure among Juventus supporters nearly two decades after the Calciopoli scandal rocked Italian football. In 2006, when Juventus were relegated to Serie B as punishment for their involvement in the scandal, several key players made the decision to stay and help the club return to the top flight. Alessandro Del Piero, Gianluigi Buffon, and Pavel Nedvěd became symbols of loyalty, choosing to stand by the club in its time of greatest need.

Zambrotta, however, opted for a different path. The former Italy international made a high-profile move to Barcelona shortly after the relegation, a decision that has continued to tarnish his legacy in the eyes of many Juventus fans. Despite his contributions on the pitch during his time in Turin, a significant section of the fanbase still views him as disloyal—some even labelling him a traitor or mercenary.

Juventus, as a club, has long since moved on from that turbulent period. While the fallout from Calciopoli reshaped Italian football, the Bianconeri have since re-established themselves as the most dominant force in the domestic game. Over the years, they have maintained strong relationships with many of their former players. However, Zambrotta is notably absent from that circle of former stars regularly honoured by the club.

Gianluca Zambrotta

Speaking recently about his departure, Zambrotta defended his actions and sought to set the record straight. In comments published by Calciomercato, he said: “Why didn’t I go down to Serie B like the others? I never received an offer to keep me with a lifetime contract, otherwise I would have at least considered it. I’m sorry to still hear people call me a traitor or a mercenary.”

Zambrotta’s explanation sheds new light on the circumstances of his exit, suggesting the club did not make an effort to retain him. Even so, the emotional weight of that moment in the club’s history means some supporters may never be ready to forgive or forget.

While time may have healed some wounds, his decision to leave at a critical moment continues to define his Juventus legacy—for better or worse.