Former Italy defender Gianluca Zambrotta has shared his thoughts on the Serie A title race between Inter Milan and Juventus, emphasising that having Max Allegri as the manager is an advantage but doesn’t guarantee success.

Allegri achieved remarkable success during his first spell at Juventus, winning five consecutive league titles. Despite being one of the club’s most successful managers, his return in the summer of 2021 has not yielded any trophies, and the team has faced challenges.

As Juventus aims to end their trophy drought in the current campaign and competes with Inter Milan for the Scudetto, Zambrotta acknowledges that although Allegri brings experience, it’s an advantage rather than a guaranteed path to success.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Having a coach who is used to triumphing is an added value and helps. But it is not a guarantee of success: I have won and lost championships even with expert coaches and players.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri is our number one advantage because he knows how to win the league, but we need our players to be in top shape before we can win the league and other trophies.