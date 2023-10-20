Former Italy international Gianluca Zambrotta has offered his predictions on the key factors that will determine the outcome when Juventus faces AC Milan in Serie A this weekend.

Both the Bianconeri and Milan are eager to secure victories in their first games following the extended international break, making this an exciting matchup.

Under the guidance of Max Allegri, Juve will take on a Milan side that is also determined to finish the season within the top four if they don’t secure the league title.

Though it’s early in the season, both clubs recognise the importance of staying near the top of the league standings to increase their chances of achieving a top-four finish.

Zambrotta knows both clubs will serve us an interesting match and says, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Milan seems to be better, they won’t have Maignan and Theo but they are more calm. The betting affair on Juventus may have had an influence.

“The key men? The Thiaw-Tomori couple for Milan because they have been very solid for a few weeks. For Juve, I say Rabiot, which with Allegri is always important.”

Juve FC Says

Winning in Milan is our goal, but we must avoid defeat as the worst-case scenario because games against our direct rivals are important.

If we win them, our confidence gets a boost, and if we lose them, we will lose some confidence.