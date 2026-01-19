Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon discussed the club’s current state of affairs while paying homage to Gianluca Vialli.

The former Juventus and Sampdoria striker passed away in January 2023 following a long battle with illness.

In honour of the iconic player, a commemorative event took place on Monday night in Turin, titled “My name is Luca: Ballata con Vialli”.

A host of Italian football personalities attended the occasion, including Juventus head coach Luciano Spalletti, club director Giorgio Chiellini, and the club’s majority owner, John Elkann.

Buffon & Chiellini fondly remeber Gianluca Vialli

Buffon, who inherited Vialli’s role as Head of Delegation for the Italian national team, recalled what he learned from the former Juventus captain.

“Luca is an indelible memory, always present. The legacy he left us is so rich in values that it will live on forever,” said the all-time great as quoted by IlBianconero.

“He approached everything with seriousness: he was a player, a captain, a coach, a pundit — he was many things — and in every role he brought seriousness, commitment and credibility.”

For his part, Chiellini recalled how Vialli insisted on delaying his therapy sessions to stick by the Azzurri during their triumphant Euro 2020 campaign.

“Vialli had the ability to ease the pressure, but he could also touch your heart with important speeches that really stayed with you. He gave so much. He was the piece the staff were missing and, for us, a guiding figure.

“There are many things I will never forget, but the night at Wembley stands out: as we were heading back to Italy, he came over, greeted us and said, ‘I’m not coming, I’m staying here.’ He postponed treatments he was supposed to undergo at that time,” added Chiellini.

“He didn’t come to Rome because he could no longer put them off. He didn’t leave us for a single day during that month and a half of quarantine, staying with us all the way to the end.”

Gianluigi Buffon tips Juventus to thrive under Luciano Spalletti

While on stage, Buffon was also asked to comment on Juve’s current situation. The iconic goalkeeper insisted that his former club is on the right path, despite suffering a shocking setback against Cagliari on Saturday.