Gianluigi Buffon picks up a fine for using a blasphemous phrase

One of the worst types of cursing in Italy is blasphemy and it rarely goes unpunished.

Juventus goalkeeper, Gianluigi Buffon, has now been fined €5,000 for using a blasphemous phrase, as reported by Football Italia.

The incident occurred in Juventus’ game against Parma in December and a subsequent investigation has earned the veteran a fine.

It wasn’t immediately clear that he was the one that used the phrase, but the investigation revealed that he was culpable.

Juventus will accept the fine as a better option because the former PSG man had risked being banned for a game.

Buffon has been playing second fiddle to Wojciech Szczęsny at the club this season, but his presence in the dressing room is important given his experience.

He hasn’t seen much action in this campaign as he has played just 9 competitive games for the team but seems to be the first choice in Coppa Italia matches.

This offence is one of the most serious in Italian football and in recent weeks we have seen Roma defender Bryan Cristante and Lazio winger Manuel Lazzari get suspended.

Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi has also fallen foul of the law and accepted a fine after a plea bargain.