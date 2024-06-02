Gianluigi Donnarumma is now a leader in the Italy national team, with Luciano Spalletti adding many new stars to the group.

The PSG goalkeeper was part of the team that won Euro 2020 in London, and he is eager to help his side win it again.

Several players from that Italy team have retired or haven’t been selected for Euro 2024.

This means Donnarumma will be one of the key figures in the Azzurri team, and he has revealed some Juventus stars who have inspired him in the national team.

Juve usually supplies Italy with some of its best players, with several of them having contributed to the Euro 2020 victory.

The Bianconeri have struggled since 2021 and might have just three players in the final squad this year.

However, Donnarumma cannot forget the influence that Gianluigi Buffon, Leonardo Bonucci, and Giorgio Chiellini had on him.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I try to set an example, be myself and without changing anything. I have had many examples like Giorgio, Leo, Gigi, take something from them. We are many leaders in this team , everyone must feel like captains, example for the team, bringing a unique, united group, an important bond has been created between us. We have quality, a great coach who will certainly put us right, make us feel important, to play great games. We have everything to do a great European.”

Juve FC Says

We have traditionally supplied the national team with its main starters, but this year, only Federico Chiesa seems good enough to start.