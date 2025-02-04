Randal Kolo Muani joined Juventus in the January transfer window on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, and one of his former teammates has backed him to succeed in Turin.

The French striker was struggling for game time in Paris, which led him to consider a temporary move, and Juventus provided the perfect opportunity. The Bianconeri had been searching for an additional forward to support Dusan Vlahovic all season, and they finally secured their man in Muani.

Despite not getting many chances to prove himself at PSG, Muani built strong relationships with several players at the club, including Gianluigi Donnarumma. The Italian goalkeeper, who previously played in Serie A with AC Milan, had been teasing Muani about a move to Juventus even before the transfer was confirmed. Now, Donnarumma has expressed confidence that the 2022 World Cup finalist will thrive in Italy.

Juve are hoping Muani can make a significant impact and help them achieve their objectives this season. Speaking to TuttoJuve, Donnarumma revealed how he joked about the move and shared his belief in Muani’s abilities:

“He’s a great guy, and I’m very good friends with him. When the rumours about Juve started, I joked with him—I played the club’s anthem near him, and I even stuck Juve stickers on his locker. I’m really happy with how he has started. For me, he can do very well—he’s a strong striker.”

Muani has already made an impressive start to life in Turin, scoring three goals in his first two games. His presence adds another dimension to Juventus’ attack, and if he continues in this form, he could play a decisive role in their push for a top-four finish.

Juventus have been searching for consistency in the final third, and with Muani’s talent and experience, he could be the perfect addition to help them achieve their goals this season.