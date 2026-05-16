Juventus supporters continue to regard Alessandro Del Piero as one of the club’s most iconic figures, and there remains strong fan sentiment for him to return to Turin in a non-playing capacity.

Whenever there is a leadership or board reshuffle at the club, supporters frequently call for Del Piero to be brought back into the organisation. His appearances at the Allianz Stadium often generate a special atmosphere following official announcements, reflecting the deep connection between the former captain and the fanbase.

Del Piero is widely remembered for remaining with Juventus after their relegation in 2006 following the Calciopoli scandal, a decision that strengthened his legacy among supporters. His loyalty during that period continues to be a defining aspect of his relationship with the club and its supporters.

Fan expectations and club uncertainty

Supporters have repeatedly expressed a desire to see Del Piero involved more closely in the running of the club, believing his experience and symbolic importance could contribute positively to Juventus’ identity and long-term direction as they undergo further structural changes at board level and within sporting management.

However, despite widespread speculation, no formal move has been made to bring him into a leadership role, and according to Gianni Balzarini, such an appointment appears unlikely at present.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“It goes without saying that Juve would need a player like that. I’m not talking about a manager because, as for the management, you know that the parties are and I believe will remain distant for a long time, at least now that’s the feeling I’ve developed. I understand that in this process of change at Juventus, if Del Piero hasn’t been consulted, it must mean something. It means that the two parties are still quite distant and therefore Del Piero’s immediate future at Juventus is enough to avoid at this point, at least at this moment, in this historical period.”

Current outlook

At present, Del Piero’s potential return remains uncertain, with no active negotiations reported. The situation highlights a divide between supporter expectations and current club decision-making as Juventus continues its broader restructuring process both on and off the pitch.