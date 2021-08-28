Gianni Di Marzio reckons that Juventus will struggle without Ronaldo’s goals

Former Italian manager, Gianni Di Marzio has responded to Ronaldo’s departure from Juventus and insisted that the attacker had taken most of the club’s goals with him.

Ronaldo scored the highest amount of goals in Serie A last season and netted at least 20 goals in each of the campaigns he spent with Juventus.

His goals are one reason Juve entered the top four at the end of last season.

However, he was benched in the first league game of this season by Massimiliano Allegri who seems not to be a fan of his and the attacker has now left.

The father of Sky Sports journalist, Gianluca Di Marzio, claims that he hopes Juve has a Plan B to get goals because they have no other player who can even score half the goals that Ronaldo scores for them at the moment.

He then adds that Ronaldo’s departure means the Bianconeri are no longer favourites to win Scudetto.

He told TMW Radio as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “I hope that Juve have a plan B, because at the moment there is no player in the squad who has made half of his goals.

“When I see Danilo playing point guard I put my hands in my hair, a club like Juve cannot afford to do all this.

“Now there are Inter, Milan and Roma who have strong teams for me Juve are not competitive for the Scudetto “.