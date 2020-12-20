Gigi Buffon calls for Juventus to build on their impressive form

Gianluigi Buffon has called for his in-form Juventus side to maintain their ‘important’ performances.

The Old Lady have started the campaign with some torrid results, drawing a number of matches that we should have been winning comfortably.

In fact, only once have we won back-to-back Serie A matches this term, but with three wins and one draw from our last four matches, we now look ready to string a number of results together.

Buffon has now hailed the convincing performance his side put in against Parma, but urges them to concentrate on the bigger picture.

“It was a match that we had to make our own in every way, now we have to win the next match at home and then the head-to-head matches will start, Gigi said after the match (as translated by Juve’s official website).

“I also think that the response of the field in the big matches played so far has not always been a mirror of what has been seen on the pitch.

“Now it will be important for us to put together many convincing performances, showing off a good game, and then we can say that we are Andrea Pirlo’s team. We will have some highs and lows – as is normal – but when we have the highs, we are good and beautiful to look at.

“I always try to convey something to my teammates, it’s the only way I know to play football. Returning? When I come back here, I always have many memories.”

The performance yesterday was near perfect, allowing our opponents very little opportunity and little time to build themselves into the match, while we were also clinical enough to score four times.

Juve will take on Fiorentina in midweek before they have a short two week winter break, and looking at our form, you would be surprised if we wasn’t to run away as winners again come Tuesday.

Patrick