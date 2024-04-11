Antonio Conte is one of the managers who have been linked with the Juventus bench as Max Allegri is set to leave.

Conte managed the Bianconeri in a short but very successful spell before departing unexpectedly.

He has been unattached since leaving his role at Tottenham and has also managed Chelsea and Inter Milan since his time at Juve.

Conte won the league title with both Chelsea and Inter, making him one of the top candidates for the Juventus bench.

However, the Bianconeri might be regretting their decision to bring Allegri back and may now want to focus on giving opportunities to a new manager.

Conte and Thiago Motta are two managers the Bianconeri have targeted in the last few months as fans await news on whether Allegri will remain as their manager.

However, pundit Gigi Cagni has spoken about what it will mean to bring Conte back and says, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“If you take Conte, you have to have money to buy players to win, otherwise he won’t come. Different matter with another coach, where you can put the squad in order, renew and plan the future. I don’t think Conte goes to Juventus for a project long term, he has reached a point where he takes teams to win.”

Juve FC Says

Conte is a manager who wants every player he can get and he will force us to spend the money we do not have on new players.