Former Juventus manager Gigi Delneri has insisted the Bianconeri are behind Inter Milan for several reasons as both clubs prepare to meet in Serie A this weekend.

Juve and Inter are the best two clubs in the Italian top flight and have been the most in-form sides in the league this term.

The men in black and white are taking advantage of a lack of European football to mount a challenge, while Inter is living up to expectations as favourites to be champions next summer.

The Bianconeri are eager to win this weekend, but are they as equipped as Inter Milan to sustain a title charge?

Delneri does not think so and said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“What is Juve missing to be at Inter’s level? The Nerazzurri have two strong players in each position, Juve lacks replacements. We need a shot in midfield like De Paul. Rodrigo is a very serious boy and perfect for the 3-5-2. He was born as an attacking midfielder. He also played as a winger with me, but then he adapted very well as a right midfielder in Udine.”

Juve FC Says

We have a good squad, but clearly, our group is not as strong as Inter’s, even though we have been doing well this term.

This does not mean we cannot win the Scudetto, and not losing the head-to-head this weekend will strengthen our chance of winning the title.