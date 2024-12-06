Former Juventus coach Gigi Maifredi has weighed in on the club’s struggles to maximise Teun Koopmeiners’ potential following his summer move from Atalanta. The Dutch midfielder was one of the standout players in Serie A during his time with La Dea, where his contributions were instrumental in their success, including their Europa League triumph last season. This earned him a high-profile transfer to Juventus, but his performances so far have left much to be desired.

Koopmeiners arrived in Turin with significant expectations as Juventus believed his skillset and versatility would strengthen their midfield. However, he has struggled to replicate the form that made him a star at Atalanta. Under coach Thiago Motta, there seems to be uncertainty about how best to utilise Koopmeiners, which has hindered his ability to adapt and thrive in his new environment.

Maifredi, a seasoned observer of Juventus and Serie A, recently shared his thoughts on Koopmeiners’ struggles. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, Maifredi highlighted the challenges Juventus faces in integrating the Dutchman into their system:

“I think Motta wants to do a copy-paste of what we saw in Bologna but it’s impossible. He’s missing Calafiori, who sets up from the back, someone like Ferguson, and especially Zirkzee, who received the ball and then invented something. Koopmeiners is someone who has no role, he has to find space; if you cage him, he becomes someone who produces less.”

These comments underscore the complexity of Koopmeiners’ situation. At Atalanta, he thrived in a system designed to leverage his unique qualities, but Juventus has yet to find the right formula. His potential remains undeniable, but the onus is on Motta and his coaching staff to unlock it.

With significant resources invested in Koopmeiners, Juventus must address these issues quickly. Finding his optimal position and creating a system that allows him to shine will not only benefit the player but also enhance the team’s overall performance as they aim for silverware.