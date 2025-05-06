Juventus find themselves in a fiercely contested battle for a place in the Serie A top four as the season draws to a close, and the situation is becoming increasingly tense. With only three matches remaining, the Bianconeri currently occupy the final Champions League qualification spot. However, they hold this position ahead of AS Roma by a slim margin, leading only on goal difference by two.

This narrow advantage leaves little room for error, especially with several significant fixtures still to be played. Should Juventus drop points, there is a real possibility that Roma could overtake them. Moreover, Bologna and Lazio remain within striking distance, adding further pressure to an already demanding run-in. Securing victories in all remaining matches will be a formidable task, and the men in black and white must perform under considerable scrutiny and expectation.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Nonetheless, Juventus are not the only side facing uncertainty. Their direct rivals also have no guarantees of winning their respective games, and the unpredictability of the final rounds could work to Juventus’ advantage. Reflecting on the current standings and the competitive landscape, former manager Gigi Maifredi expressed optimism about Juventus’ chances. As quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, he remarked,

“It’s not an easy thing but I see Juventus as having an advantage. They can’t not make the Champions League. They are rebuilding everything, they have incredible motivation. Yesterday was a very difficult match in Bologna but in the end if there was a team that had to win it was Juve. Roma will have a difficult life in Bergamo, but I think Juve is the one that has something more, even compared to Lazio. Juve did something great yesterday. Playing against a strong team, which is the revelation, they played their game at the Dall’Ara, suffered the minimum, they could have won and they missed another sensational goal. If someone had to win yesterday it was them.”

There is a belief within the camp that Juventus possess the quality to deliver in these final matches. However, talent alone will not suffice. It will require sustained effort, composure under pressure and an unwavering determination to secure the necessary results. The road to Champions League qualification remains open, but Juventus must seize every opportunity if they are to finish the season successfully.