Juventus sold Moise Kean to Fiorentina this season, a decision that seemed predictable given his struggles last term.

The Italy striker did not score a single goal for the Bianconeri last season, leading Thiago Motta to conclude that he was not good enough for his team.

However, that decision appears to have been a mistake, as Kean is thriving at Fiorentina, while Juve currently lacks a backup for Dusan Vlahovic.

Arkadiusz Milik was supposed to fill that role, but he has been injured since Euro 2024, and Juventus will have to wait until next year for him to return to action.

Vlahovic now shoulders a heavy burden, and if Kean had stayed, he would have been able to share that responsibility with the Serbian striker.

Former Juventus coach Gigi Maifredi has commented on the decision to part ways with Kean, suggesting that Juve should have given him more time and support.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“He’s a Juventus player, he scores goals, he’s part of the national team. He wasn’t out of place, we had to give him a bit of enthusiasm because when someone doesn’t play you have to keep him mentally fit.”

Juve FC Says

Kean struggled last term and there was no way to justify keeping him at the club apart from selling him when we received an offer.