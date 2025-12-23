Despite failing to sell Dusan Vlahovic in the summer, Juventus still managed to strengthen their forward line by signing Lois Openda and Jonathan David, creating an attack that many rival clubs would admire. On paper, the additions gave Juventus significant depth and quality in the final third, raising expectations ahead of the new season. However, as the campaign has progressed, those expectations have not yet been fully met.

The new attacking options have struggled to find consistency, and Juventus have underachieved in recent weeks. Goals have not arrived as regularly as hoped, and performances have sometimes lacked the sharpness expected from such a talented group. As a result, the Bianconeri are aware that greater contributions are needed from players in every area of the pitch if they are to meet their ambitions.

Signs of improvement under Spalletti

There is confidence within the club that improvement will continue under Luciano Spalletti. The head coach is widely regarded as doing a strong job since taking charge, and he appears to be gradually getting more out of the squad. Juventus have shown better balance in their performances in recent weeks, with a clearer structure and greater cohesion between defence, midfield, and attack.

Spalletti’s influence has helped Juventus compete more effectively, even when individual players have not been at their best. The team have begun to show resilience and organisation, qualities that are essential as the season enters a more demanding phase. While challenges remain, the squad has the experience and quality required to handle them.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Maifredi defends Juventus attack

One area that continues to attract criticism is the attack, with strikers yet to deliver the expected goal return. However, former coach Gigi Maifredi has offered a different perspective, speaking according to Tuttomercatoweb. He said, “Juve have incredible human and technical potential. They have the strongest attack in the league. Without Vlahovic, it’s clear that something is missing, but the players Juve have acquired are important. Their lack of performance depends on many factors, but results lead to improvement. Bremer’s recovery has made this team important, as it was on paper.”

Maifredi’s comments suggest patience is required. Juventus possess the tools to improve, and with confidence building under Spalletti, their attacking quality may yet begin to reflect its true potential as results improve.