Former Juventus president Giovanni Cobolli Gigli has addressed the rumours surrounding Andrea Agnelli’s potential return to the club, suggesting that he could buy a majority stake with the support of other parties. Cobolli Gigli, who was one of the most successful presidents in Juventus’ history, believes Agnelli’s involvement would benefit the club. His tenure left a lasting impact, and several of his achievements continue to shape the club’s foundation. It’s clear that Agnelli, despite some mistakes, is deeply passionate about Juventus and knows how to manage the club effectively.

Agnelli’s leadership during his time as president has had a lasting influence on Juventus, and many see his return as a potential catalyst for future success. His first spell in charge showcased his abilities to lead the club to consistent victories, and it is easy to see why many believe his expertise would be valuable again. Cobolli Gigli, however, has some advice for Agnelli as he contemplates a return to a key role. As quoted by Calciomercato, Cobolli Gigli commented:

“If I were Elkann, I would not stay but I would leave the management of Juve to Andrea Agnelli. His mistake was to have thought that in his position he was omnipotent and he was not low-profile, as his father used to ask. If I had to advise something, I would advise him to do this. Having said that, I insist that Andrea Agnelli must not feel omnipotent.”

Cobolli Gigli’s words highlight the need for Agnelli to maintain a balanced approach to leadership, one that is humble and conscious of his responsibilities. Despite this, he acknowledges Agnelli’s strong love for the club and his ability to lead it back to prominence. Agnelli’s legacy at Juventus speaks for itself, and his return to a prominent position could lead to greater success for the team.

It’s clear that many, including Cobolli Gigli, believe that Agnelli’s involvement in Juventus’ future could mark a new chapter of growth and success for the club.