Genoa manager Alberto Gilardino is well aware that his team faces a formidable challenge as they prepare to take on Juventus this weekend.

Despite Juventus not displaying their best form recently, many might perceive them as an easier opponent for Genoa. However, Gilardino understands the importance of not underestimating Juventus.

Although Juventus failed to beat either Atalanta or Napoli in their recent matches, those teams are currently performing better and are higher in the league standings compared to Genoa.

Gilardino emphasises that Genoa cannot afford to be overly confident and must show Juventus the utmost respect. Despite their recent struggles, Juventus remains one of the top clubs in Italy and should not be underestimated by any means.

Speaking ahead of the fixture, he said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“How do this Juventus beat? It’s a difficult team to meet. It’s a team that has based this season on the attitude of all the players They have players who can change the game at any moment. But, as we saw in the first leg, what counts is what we want to do on the pitch. That’s what changes the balance of the match.”

Juve FC Says

We may be in poor form, but that does not affect our performance, and any smart club will know we cannot be taken lightly.

Our players are super hungry to return to form now, and we expect them to do all they can to win that game.

We must also show respect to Genoa because they have done well this term despite losing some players and will be good opponents.