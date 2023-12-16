Genoa manager Alberto Gilardino insists his team deserved the point after their 1-1 draw against Juventus last night.

Despite Juve’s excellent form this season and being the favourite to win at the Marassi, Genoa was determined to secure a point from the game. They managed to score an equaliser early in the second half after falling behind before the break.

While Juve may feel they should have won the game, Genoa displayed good form and proved to be a determined opponent.

Although Juve might be disappointed for not securing a win, especially as the favourites needing all three points to return to the top of the league, Gilardino does not doubt that his team deserved the point and had earned it through hard work.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“I had asked the boys this in recent days, to maintain their willingness to propose things and play. Tonight, the intention was to work on width, then in the second half I had to put weight up front, Ekuban worked for the team, and we deserved this draw and this performance against a great team.”

Juve FC Says

Genoa did very well in that game and deserved the points if we were being fair, but we could have won that match if we had made the score safe after netting the opener.