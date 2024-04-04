Alberto Gilardino is doing a commendable job as the manager of Genoa and is being considered for several top jobs in Italy.

The former striker is emerging as one of Italy’s ex-players who are excelling as managers of Serie A underdogs.

Despite the club selling some of its key components in recent months, Gilardino has continued to maximize the potential of his players.

He is being closely monitored by clubs like Juventus and Fiorentina, and there are concerns within Genoa that he might depart in the summer.

However, when asked about his future, Gilardino said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Will I coach Genoa again? I always tell the truth: here I have made and am making an incredible growth journey. The biggest thought is to finish this season in the best way, then there will be time to think about the future. The decision won’t be up to me alone, for now let’s try to finish in the best way and score as many points as possible. In those situations, in addition to the contractual aspect, it will be necessary to understand the objectives and programs based on what the company’s will towards the team will be.”

Juve FC Says

Gilardino is one of the finest managers around and has done a good job on the bench of Genoa, which is preparing him for a bigger role in the game.

Juventus might be too big for him now as he is just at the start of his managerial career, but he is certainly a manager to keep an eye on.