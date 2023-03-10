Matthias Ginter
Club News

Ginter defends himself after Freiburg’s goal was disallowed

March 10, 2023 - 7:00 pm

Freiburg star Matthias Ginter has continued to protest his innocence after their goal was disallowed because he was adjudged to have handled the ball in the buildup.

As Juve struggled to find another goal in the game, Freiburg thought they had equalised when Lucas Holer had the ball in the back of the net.

However, Ginter was found to have unintentionally handled the ball in the buildup and the goal was disallowed, but the defender insists he did not do it intentionally.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“My foul of the hand was not intentional.

“The ball got on my half meter arm, I have no idea… The game? We didn’t create many opportunities: there was room but we missed the last shot, the last scratch. But outside the house it was a positive race”.

Juve FC Says

We were lucky that goal was not allowed to stand as we struggled to get our second for much of the fixture.

Our guys must be more clinical in the reverse fixture because Freiburg can spring an upset with their fans behind them.

1-0 is not a comfortable scoreline to defend in Germany, so we must start that game on the front foot and try to get some goals in the opening minutes.

If we succeed, we will rattle them and we expect our guys to be prepared to win in Germany.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

danilo

Danilo says Juventus did well despite scoring just once against Freiburg

March 10, 2023
Bremer

Bremer insists Juventus will not underestimate Sampdoria

March 10, 2023
Barco

Report – Juventus is monitoring Boca Junior left-back

March 10, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.