Ginter defends himself after Freiburg’s goal was disallowed

Freiburg star Matthias Ginter has continued to protest his innocence after their goal was disallowed because he was adjudged to have handled the ball in the buildup.

As Juve struggled to find another goal in the game, Freiburg thought they had equalised when Lucas Holer had the ball in the back of the net.

However, Ginter was found to have unintentionally handled the ball in the buildup and the goal was disallowed, but the defender insists he did not do it intentionally.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“My foul of the hand was not intentional.

“The ball got on my half meter arm, I have no idea… The game? We didn’t create many opportunities: there was room but we missed the last shot, the last scratch. But outside the house it was a positive race”.

Juve FC Says

We were lucky that goal was not allowed to stand as we struggled to get our second for much of the fixture.

Our guys must be more clinical in the reverse fixture because Freiburg can spring an upset with their fans behind them.

1-0 is not a comfortable scoreline to defend in Germany, so we must start that game on the front foot and try to get some goals in the opening minutes.

If we succeed, we will rattle them and we expect our guys to be prepared to win in Germany.