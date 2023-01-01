Giocondo Martorelli urges Serie A clubs to rely more on scouts because of poor finances

Italian clubs are lagging behind their rivals in the Premier League in terms of money to spend in the transfer market.

Juventus has been one of the biggest spenders in Serie A over the years, but even they need help to compete against English clubs.

This has made them consider grooming youngsters as they have done for much of this season. The transfer market operator, Giocondo Martorelli, has now urged them and other Italian clubs to give more attention to scouting.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“It is clear that the clubs are not doing very well from an economic point of view, so there won’t be any sensational operations. In Italy, it’s not like in England, where the economic availability is decidedly wider and clubs can make offers that here they can only dream of. Here we have to start relying on scouting again “.

Juve FC

We have some of the finest young talents on our books now, thanks to a very good scouting network and spotting from them.

However, Martorelli is not wrong. We need to strengthen our scouting network further because the best talent is always out there to be identified.

Since we cannot spend so much money to buy players, we will do well in finding talent and developing them into world-class stars.