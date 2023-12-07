Former Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini has openly acknowledged that he envisions returning to Juventus in the future. Chiellini, who played for the club for two decades, departed last year to join LAFC in the MLS.

During his time at Juventus, Chiellini served as the club’s captain for several years and established himself as one of the finest leaders in the team’s recent history. Known for his strong contributions to the team under various managers, Chiellini maintained positive relationships with both the fans and the club’s board.

Rumours have circulated suggesting that Chiellini might return to Juventus in an administrative role after retiring from playing. When recently asked about the possibility of returning to the club, Chiellini openly admitted to foreseeing a return to Juventus in some capacity, indicating a potential future involvement with the club.

Chiellini admitted, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“I don’t want to be a liar: I see Juventus in my future. I don’t know what location, but it’s a place where I’ve spent almost half my life. I’m still very close to each of them and I’m very happy that they are having a good season. I can’t wait to get back to the stadium and watch them over the Christmas holidays, but I’m in no rush. I’m enjoying life here with my family.”

Juve FC Says

Chiellini is one of the most dedicated players we have ever had and we all enjoyed watching him lead the boys on and off the pitch.

He has good leadership qualities and we expect him to thrive in a non-playing capacity in the future.