Giorgio Chiellini expected back for Lyon

Juventus will be boosted by the return of club captain Giorgio Chiellini in the coming weeks.

The Bianconeri defender has been on the sidelines following a knee injury that has seen him miss almost the entirety of the season to date.

Gazzetta Dello Sport now report that Juve are ready to welcome the veteran defender back into the squad after he made a complete recovery.

Chiellini’s objective is to be back in the squad for Juve’s visit to France to face Olympique Lyonnais on February 26 in the Champions League last 16.

The paper suggests he may even make an appearance that same weekend as Juve face Inter in the latest edition of the Derby D’Italia.