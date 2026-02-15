EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JULY 13: Giorgio Chiellini attends the Gold Carpet during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final match between Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain at MetLife Stadium on July 13, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Juventus Director of Football Strategy Giorgio Chiellini suggested that AIA chief Gianluca Rocchi should take responsibility and vacate his post following the Derby d’Italia debacle.

In the lead-up to the showdown, many fans and observers voiced their concern over the appointment of Federico La Penna as the match official, arguing that the latter isn’t an adequate choice for one of the biggest fixtures in Italian football.

These concerns proved legitimate since La Penna ended up ruining the contest (as Luciano Spalletti bluntly told him to his face) by sending off Pierre Kalulu for a non-existent tug on Alessandro Bastoni, who clearly simulated.

Juventus impeded by the referee’s decision against Inter

This episode proved decisive, as despite Juve’s best efforts, Inter went on to claim the win thanks to Piotr Zielinski’s late winner.

Chiellini, alongside other Juventus top officials, vented at the referee during the interval. After the contest, the legendary defender spoke to the media alongside the club’s CEO Damien Comolli.

The 42-year-old insisted that these mistakes can no longer be tolerated at this level, while calling for a major reform.

“After what happened today, it becomes difficult to talk about football. Something unacceptable happened,” said Chiellini in his post-match interview with Sky Sport Italia via IlBianconero.

“The latest episode, since the start of the season, involving us. The VAR will probably change as well. It’s unacceptable to ruin a match like this; we’ve been saying from the outset that there isn’t an adequate standard for a game of this magnitude.

Manuel Locatelli (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

“This is the spectacle we show to the world. Change is needed immediately, not the constant procrastination we see in Italian football.

“Since the beginning of the season, everyone has pointed out that there is no structure adequate for Serie A: recurring incidents week after week. We tried to be constructive, but it can’t go on like this. Every week, a different team is complaining.

“There isn’t an adequate level — it can’t continue like this. You can’t decide the Derby d’Italia with this kind of carelessness. You can’t talk about football after a match like this.”

Chiellini tells Gianluca Rocchi to quit his role

Chiellini then turned his attention to Rocchi, the former match official, who currently acts as the league’s referee designator.

“Rocchi? It’s obvious: there’s a group that isn’t working. Whoever has to take responsibility and say they’ll step aside should do so — we’ll see what happens.

“Today, he wasn’t even at the stadium for a match like this. We’ll see what happens in the future. The protocol has to change — tonight was proof of that — but there are other ways to avoid mistakes like these, rushed decisions like the one tonight.

“Daniele De Rossi spoke, then Gian Piero Gasperini, then Antonio Conte. Something clearly isn’t working in the protocol.

Chiellini was asked if the Derby d’Italia required a more competent referee than La Penna, and his answer, although diplomatic, was clear enough.

“Speaking now would be wrong — that’s not my decision. It’s disappointing: they’re young guys like us, but it’s evident that the level wasn’t adequate for a match like this.”