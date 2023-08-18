Giorgio Chiellini, the former Juventus defender, has shared his insights on the upcoming Serie A title race and expressed his opinions on the frontrunners for the competition.

Juventus remains a team to keep a close eye on in the forthcoming season, particularly due to their absence from European commitments. This places them in a favourable position to contend for the league title.

Under the guidance of manager Max Allegri, Juventus is expected to put in concerted efforts to secure a significant number of victories in the upcoming campaign. However, it’s important to acknowledge that there are several other clubs in the mix with the potential to vie for the Scudetto.

Both Inter Milan and the reigning champions Napoli appear poised to showcase their prowess as top-tier teams. The impending title race is anticipated to be among the most captivating and engaging competitions in the history of Serie A.

Speaking about the teams he considers contenders, Chiellini said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“In the summer, we play and I see Napoli and Inter in the front row, behind Milan and Juve. I’m curious to see Atalanta who are making an interesting transfer market. I don’t think Rome and Lazio have the strength to aim for the Scudetto and at the same time make the cups at a certain level.”

Juve FC Says

We will always be one of the favourites to win Serie A and because we do not have European football this term, there is a lot of expectations on us to do well in the domestic competitions.