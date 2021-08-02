Giorgio Chiellini returns to Continassa today but two question marks remain with his new contract

Giorgio Chiellini will return to Juventus today to train with his teammates, but he is technically a free agent at present, with the terms of his new deal yet to be singed off.

The 36 year-old showed that age is but a number when thoroughly impressing the international scene with a number of dominating performances which saw his side claim the Euro 2020 title, beating England in the final in their own Wembley Stadium.

The defender is now expected to return to training today, as well as to sit down and thrash out the terms of his return to the club, with little doubt over an agreement.

CalcioMercato(as cited by TuttoJuve) states that the defender has his sights set on a place in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after his exploits this summer, which could mean he will push for a new two-year deal, while the club may prefer to agree another one-year contract as they did last summer.

I imagine a simple solution would be to give Chiellini a one-year contract with an optional one-year included, while there is also the question of his wage which remains.

With all parties believed to be calm and keen to get things wrapped up, I don’t foresee much issue in striking this deal however, and our club captain will have three weeks with the squad to get match-ready for the new season.

Patrick