Giorgio Chiellini is set to announce his retirement from professional football today, as reported by Football Italia.

Having recently completed a season with his MLS club, LAFC, the former Juventus defender took time to contemplate his future. Chiellini, who enjoyed a highly successful career at Juventus before moving to MLS, has made a notable impact in the USA’s top flight.

Even before his move to MLS, Chiellini had been contemplating his departure from professional football. Widely regarded as one of the finest players to have graced the Bianconeri, he is expected to return to Juventus in a non-playing capacity.

The report suggests that Chiellini has opted against extending his playing career for another season and will officially announce his retirement in the coming hours. This marks the conclusion of a distinguished career, and Juventus is poised to provide him with all the necessary support in his post-playing endeavours.

Juve FC Says

Chiellini is one of the finest players we ever had and the defender will be welcomed with open arms if he returns to Turin.

His experience in the MLS is good because when he left us, he still had some football in the tank to play.