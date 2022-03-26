Giorgio Chiellini’s future: Three hypothesis emerge

Unfortunately for Giorgio Chiellini, another failed World Cup qualification campaign will deny him of a pleasant memory on the biggest international stage.

The defender represented Italy in the 2010 and 2014 editions, but they both ended in disappointing early eliminations.

Moreover, things only gotten worse for the Azzurri, who have now failed to qualify for the second World Cup in a row, as they succumbed to a shocking home defeat to North Macedonia in the playoffs Semi Finals.

So with injury setbacks piling up and no international aspirations on the horizon, la Gazzetta dello Sport wonders what’s next for the Juventus captain.

Apparently, three hypothesis have arisen. The first would see the player fulfilling his contract with the club which lasts until 2023.

The second theory sees him opting for an early retirement. After all, many believe that he only extended his contract to 2023 in order to be fit for Qatar 2022 which is taking place in the middle of the upcoming campaign.

In this case, Chiellini could become a director at the club, as he always saw his future behind a desk rather than becoming a coach. It’s worth noting that the 37-year-old has a master degree in business administration.

Finally, the colossal defender could decide to prolong his career in a less challenging environment, and spend his last years on the pitch in Major League Soccer.

Several players have taken this path before and ended their playing days in the United States, including Andrea Pirlo, Frank Lampard and Thierry Henry.