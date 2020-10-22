Giorgio Chiellini’s injury is not as serious as first feared

Giorgio Chiellini might be back in action in the next ten days after it was revealed that his injury isn’t as bad as first feared, Football Italia reports.

The injury-prone Juve defender was substituted out of their Champions League match against Dynamo Kyiv this week.

The injury looked to be a serious one, but it has now been revealed that he didn’t suffer muscular lesions after he was tested.

The defender has been an important part of the club for years and his defensive partnership with Leonardo Bonucci remains one of the strongest in the Italian top flight.

He is one of the oldest and most experienced players in the current Juventus side and Andrea Pirlo will be banking on him to help his team after he was named the club’s manager this summer.

Without Chiellini, Juve was still able to beat Dynamo Kyiv 2-0 to make a winning start to their Champions League campaign this season.

The Bianconeri will take on Barcelona in their next Champions League game, but that will come after they have faced Verona in the league this weekend.

Chiellini might be unavailable for the weekend game, but fans will hope that he is fit enough to face Barcelona.