Giorgio Chiellni to renew with Juventus

February 12, 2020

Giorgio Chiellini is expected to extend his contract with Juventus in the coming months.

The Bianconeri captain has been out through injury and missed much of the campaign to date, but is expected to return to the squad in the weeks ahead.

Sportmediaset now report that the 25-year-old will extend his contract with the club by another year, taking him to June 2021 with Juventus.

Chiellini’s current deal ends in summer 2020 but talks are reportedly already underway for an extension that is expected to be straightforward to agree.

