“Giorgio is a gladiator” – LAFC president delighted with Chiellini’s arrival

After enduring hundreds of battles under the black and white banner, Giorgio Chiellini decided to take a step back and take his business to the United States.

The legendary captain spent 17 years at Juventus, but age and recurring injuries took their toll on his body.

The 37-year-old had a contract with the Bianconeri until 2023, but Italy’s elimination from the World Cup playoffs advanced his departure plans.

Therefore, the Euro 2020 winner accepted a proposal from Major League Soccer club Los Angeles FC.

The Californian side is an ambitious club that is hoping to challenge for the highest honors in North American football, and club president John Thorrington believes that signing Chiellini is a massive step in the right direction.

The LAFC president heaped praise on his new star, declaring his great admiration for the player as well as the person.

“For us, it is a very important signing,” underlined the club president in an interview with to La Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.

“Any team in the world would be happy to sign Giorgio, a player for whom I have great respect for, not only for everything he has done on the pitch with Juventus and Italy, but also for his human qualities.

“Honestly, we never thought we could bring him to LA. Then, due to the for the World Cup elimination and his desire to try a new adventure, we saw an opportunity and decided to grab a hold of it.

“Giorgio is a gladiator and he will adapt perfectly to our football. We have a mixture of veterans and interesting youngsters in defense. With the addition of Chiellini we will make the leap in quality.”