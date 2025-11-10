With the arrival of Luciano Spalletti, Juventus are hoping to kickstart a more prosperous era. However, this remains a daunting task, as the manager has inherited a squad plagued by several issues.

After replacing Igor Tudor, the 66-year-old began his reign with a 2-1 victory in Cremona, but he followed it up with disappointing back-to-back draws against Sporting CP in the Champions League and Torino in the Derby della Mole.

Although the team displayed some improvement in their most recent outings, some of the problems that had impeded the tenures of Thiago Motta and Tudor have persisted.

Therefore, La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese shed some light on the four main issues that Juventus and Spalletti must work to resolve.

What are the issues preventing Spalletti’s Juventus from taking off

The Juventus insider begins by addressing the elephant in the room: the lack of quality in the squad.

This problem has been well-documented, with fans and pundits alike agreeing that the current crop is a far cry from the team that dominated the Italian landscape in previous years.

Nowadays, Juventus only possess a handful of top-notch players, and chief among them is Kenan Yildiz.

The second issue that Albanese tackles is the lack of goals from the strikers. Jonathan David hasn’t scored since his club debut back in August, while Loic Openda has yet to open his account for the club.

The only one to provide goals upfront this season has been Dusan Vlahovic, who bagged six strikes thus far, but this could be his final season at the club, as his contract will expire in June.

Character & lack of depth

The third issue is related to the character. But as the journalist notes, Spalletti has chosen to approach this topic from a different angle.

The head coach reckons that the Juventus environment sparks a whole different level of pressure, so he’s trying to understand how he and the management can help the players cope with it.

Finally, Juventus must still improve the squad’s depth, especially in the middle of the park. With Teun Koopmeiers and Weston McKennie filling in other roles, Spalletti has few options left in midfield, so it remains to be seen if this issue will be addressed in January.