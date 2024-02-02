In the summer transfer window, Juventus actively pursued the addition of Domenico Berardi to their squad, initiating contact with Sassuolo to facilitate the prospective move. The Bianconeri demonstrated a genuine interest in securing the services of the talented player after a specific deadline set by the Black and Greens had passed. Notably, Juventus exhibited a reluctance to meet Sassuolo’s stipulated demands during the negotiation process.

This unwavering stance by Juventus resulted in Berardi’s retention at Sassuolo, a circumstance that left the player discontented as he harboured a strong desire for the proposed move. Despite Sassuolo’s resistance, Berardi, with aspirations of elevating his career to a higher echelon, viewed Juventus as a significantly larger and more prestigious club.

Regrettably for Berardi, the anticipated move failed to materialise, leading to an acknowledgement of friction between the parties involved. Sassuolo’s director, Giovanni Carnevali, candidly concedes the existence of tensions following the unsuccessful transfer.

Carnevali said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Was there any friction this summer with the player who wanted to go to Juventus? The past is the past, we have already forgotten a bit about everything. It’s true that there was some friction because the player had the pleasure of going to Juventus but the conditions weren’t there because Berardi is an important player, but Juventus didn’t make adequate offers so it wasn’t discussed anymore.”

Juve FC Says

Berardi is destined to play for a bigger club and will make a real impact in our group.

In the summer, we can try to sign him again and see if we can do a deal with Sassuolo.

He should not cost much, but we also recognise that he has no long-term value to offer to us.