Sassuolo director Giovanni Carnevali has acknowledged that they have received inquiries about Davide Frattesi, a player who is also a target for Juventus, as the summer transfer window approaches.

While Juventus has a keen interest in the midfielder, other clubs across Europe are also monitoring his situation.

Juve enjoys a strong relationship with Sassuolo, which could potentially facilitate the transfer, but Sassuolo is open to considering offers from other clubs as well.

Therefore, Juventus will need to demonstrate their genuine interest in acquiring Frattesi if they want to secure his signature ahead of other interested clubs in Italy and beyond.

Speaking about the midfielder’s future recently, Carnevali admits via Tuttojuve:

“I have to promote and advertise him in the best way possible. He is one of the most promising players, and I don’t hide the interest and inquiries we’ve received. We will evaluate them.”

Juve FC Says

Frattesi has developed into a very mature player in this campaign and is certainly ripe to become an important player in our squad if we add him to the group in the summer.

However, we have some financial problems, which could deny us the chance to make him a member of our squad if we do not act fast enough.