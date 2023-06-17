Giovanni Carnevali delivers an important update on Frattesi’s future

Multiple reports suggest that Inter Milan is nearing the signing of Sassuolo midfielder Davide Frattesi, dealing another blow to Juventus in their pursuit of a target.

Frattesi, an impressive midfielder who has been performing well in Serie A, is poised to make a move to a new club.

As expected, Sassuolo is actively engaging with interested clubs to negotiate his sale before the close of the transfer window.

However, according to Giovanni Carnevali, CEO of Sassuolo, no potential suitor has come close to reaching an agreement for Frattesi’s signature thus far. While there is substantial interest in the player, negotiations have yet to progress significantly.

Carnevali acknowledges ongoing talks and the high level of interest in Frattesi, but it appears that a concrete deal with any club has not materialized at this stage.

Carnevali said via Calciomercato:

“We hope he will have more and more suitors but it doesn’t depend on yesterday’s performance. We have had meetings with several teams, not just with Inter What I can say is that for the moment no agreement or step forward has been made with any club.”

