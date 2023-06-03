Giovanni Carnevali hands out a warning to Juventus about Frattesi

Sassuolo director Giovanni Carnevali has directed a message towards Juventus regarding the future of Davide Frattesi, as the Bianconeri maintained their interest in acquiring him.

Frattesi, a highly coveted midfielder in Serie A, has attracted significant attention ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window, and Juventus is eager to secure his services.

While numerous reports suggest that Juventus has engaged in discussions with Frattesi’s representatives regarding a potential move to Turin, Carnevali clarifies that Juventus has not directly contacted Sassuolo. He further emphasises that the club currently in the closest position to sign Frattesi is from the Premier League.

The situation indicates that Juventus faces competition from English clubs in their pursuit of Frattesi, and their aspirations of bringing him to Turin may face challenges.

He says via Football Italia:

“I hear that many Italian sides have approached Frattesi, but not by talking to us.

“As far as we are concerned, the only market for Frattesi is the Premier League and we had some contacts.”

Juve FC Says

Frattesi is one of the finest midfielders in European football, so many clubs would be interested in a move for him, but we need to be sure we are the leading side.

This also involves making our intention known to Sassuolo as early as possible, otherwise, they might sell him to another suitor.

Frattesi’s preferred destination might be to remain in Serie A, which will be good news for us.