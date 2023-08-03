Sassuolo director Giovanni Carnevali has reacted to Juventus’ target Domenico Berardi revealing he does not know where his future lies.

Juve is interested in the attacker who has spent most of his career with the Black and Greens.

Sassuolo considers him a rare talisman and wants him to remain at the club, perhaps until the end of his career.

However, Juve and Lazio are pushing to add him to their squad for a fee and both clubs are big enough to lure him.

But Carnevali insists they want to keep the Euro 2020 winner and hopes his statement was a joke.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“The transfer market is still long but I hope it was a joke.

“He is our flag and our most important player. Also last year he said the same thing and my wish is that he can stay with us . I have not received the interest of any club unlike what happened last year, when I was in contact with Atalanta”.

Juve FC Says

Berardi’s stats show he is one reason Sassuolo has not battled with relegation over the last few seasons.

The frontman is effective and will add more goals and assists to Juventus’ numbers if we add him to our squad.

But it would be challenging as Lazio plays in the Champions League while we do not.