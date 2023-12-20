Sassuolo director Giovanni Carnevali has commented on the future of Domenico Berardi amid interest in his signature from Juventus.

The Bianconeri have admired the attacker for a long time, and Juventus could make a move for him in January.

Juventus did not sign many players in the summer; instead, they focused on offloading their deadwood.

In January, they are expected to make some new signings, and several reports have linked Domenico Berardi with a move to the club.

Juventus is keen on him and believes he will have a positive impact on their team.

However, Sassuolo considers him a key player, and Carnevali insists they do not sell their important players in January.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I’m not selling him, I’ll tell him straight away.

“In January I won’t sell anyone and, based on the opportunities that arise, we will see how to intervene. We listen to everyone and evaluate. But in January we don’t sell important players.”

Juve FC Says

No club sells its best players in January and Berardi is arguably the most important player at Sassuolo now.

The attacker is also a player who can do a good job for us if we add him to our group, but we may have to wait until the summer to achieve that.